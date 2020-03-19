I think about how this virus has drastically affected so many people and realize that I, as an artist working from home, live in sort of an accidental voluntary self-quarantine. I often don’t leave this place for days at a stretch. The key is, we live in a beautiful place where I can get my nature fix just by watching out the window or walking out the door. This winter the deer have been bedding on the ridge across from my studio. Today I hiked up the ridge in hopes of finding the shed antlers of a 12-point buck. My search produced nothing, but on the ridge I ran into a friend cutting firewood. We greeted with an elbow-bump, and chatted. It turns out his dog Bella has brought home shed antlers! At least I got some exercise and even some social interaction. And, as far as I know, the 12-point rack is still out there.

Jim Hautman is a wildlife artist and Federal Duck Stamp winner.