I think about space a lot these days because of the COVID-19 virus, which along with food, water and shelter are what all living things need to survive.

How much space should I put between us? How dangerous is too little space? Whose breath is floating unseen germs like puffy dandelion seeds in a summer breeze?

I sometimes wonder if I should just stock up on vittles and head north to the cabin. It’s isolated. Mostly lake, forest and a few seasonal retreats. I could wait it out. Yeah, that’s the ticket. Just go.

But I haven’t.

I haven’t because the global pandemic is knocking at Crow Wing County’s door but has yet to cram its foot in the jamb. I will reassess my prevention strategies when that happens. Meanwhile, I will stay put and enjoy the outdoors as often as I can.

To that end, I jigged for perch on Leech Lake earlier this week. No crowds there. I also take our black Lab, Storm, for longs walks each day on the frozen wetlands and woodlands behind our house. No crowds there, either. Surprisingly, I am even looking forward to long hours of chain-sawing. Yes, deer ticks may be waking on snowless slopes, but the air will be crisp, and slightly scented with the essence of Husqvarna. That outdoor activity will be good, too.

Though I rarely offer unsolicited advice, I suggest that if you can spend more time outdoors, you should. Wild turkey hunting, fishing, hiking, bird-watching, mushroom-picking and the like are excellent ways to have fun while maintaining social separation. I am looking forward to all of these activities in the weeks ahead. And when my wife and I head to the Twin Cities to see the grandkids, I am looking forward to simply plopping my butt on a park bench. Nature puts on quite a show in spring.

Conversely, I am worried about my indoors life. One of my favorite habitats is a racketball court. It’s where a dozen of us have been playing for years. We breath hard. We sweat profusely. And we repeatedly toss a rubber ball to the server.

Yes, COVID-19 makes me think about indoor and outdoor spaces all the time, and how, more than ever, I and others need to make smart choices.

C.B. Bylander, a writer, lives in Baxter, Minn.