When CMX Market Cinema at Mall of America opens Friday, MOA will have a new high quality, fast casual dining option.

Food selections are grab and go or served within a few minutes-- spicy diavolo meat pizza, prosciutto and arugula pizza ($4.75/slice), hot turkey or pastrami sandwiches, and in a nod to Minnesota and our northern neighbors, shortrib poutine ($12) with short ribs, Wisconsin cheese curds and fries topped blanketed in dark, rich gravy. There's classic fare too-- cheeseburger ($10), fries ($6), a plate-sized Bavarian pretzel ($11), wings ($12). and nachos ($12).

Keep in mind this is a food hall concept, so most of the choices are grab and go from display counters or refrigerated sections that look like Target or Hy-Vee. Shopping bags or trays make it easier to haul your meal to your seat.

Anyone craving healthy options yet? CMX hopes so, but general manager John Ziegler said the jury's still out on how well they will sell, including quinoa salads, Mediterranean salads, red grapes ($5), arugula salad with chicken (11.50), artisan cheese plate ($15) or spicy turkey wrap ($9).

Kid-friendly juice pouches and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are also available off the shelf.

The mixologist can concoct mojitos, margaritas and Manhattans, but guests can also get local craft beer on tap, and sparkling wine and imported beer in cans.



Almost forgot, CMX Cinema also has 13 luxury movie theaters with reclining seats. Customers can take their food and drink into the theaters or load up and eat it elsewhere in the mall. Mall of America spokeswoman Sarah Grap said that mall employees are excited about having a gourmet grab and go food option. Customers do not have to buy a movie ticket to go into the food hall, but there isn't a lot of seating in the restaurant. Plenty of seating in the food court is nearby.