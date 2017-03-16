We won’t get to chat with new Vikings back Latavius Murray until this afternoon. But he has already sent a great message, via social media, about being the guy who bumped Adrian Peterson out of the backfield.

Murray wore No. 28 with the Raiders, leading fans and media to wonder if he would take Peterson’s number. But in a thoughtful Instagram message, Murray said he will pick a new number out of respect to Peterson.

Well played, Latavius. Well played.

Meanwhile, if you are wondering what Murray will make here in Minnesota, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $15 million, a league source confirmed. That includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

According to a source, his $5.2 million base salary for 2018 will become guaranteed in the third day of the 2018 league year. So a decision for the team will loom this time next year.

His performance on the field will determine if he is here for more than one season. But off the field, Murray is already off to a good start.