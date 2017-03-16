We won’t get to chat with new Vikings back Latavius Murray until this afternoon. But he has already sent a great message, via social media, about being the guy who bumped Adrian Peterson out of the backfield.
Murray wore No. 28 with the Raiders, leading fans and media to wonder if he would take Peterson’s number. But in a thoughtful Instagram message, Murray said he will pick a new number out of respect to Peterson.
There wasn’t a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28. I have too much respect for AP and so much respect for what he’s done and what he means to this organization. Many people don’t know, but I wore the #28 as a kid because of Fred Taylor who played for the Jaguars at the time. When AP came onto the scene and Fred retired, he was my reason for keeping #28. I want to say to Vikings fans: I’m not here to replace #28, he’s irreplaceable. I’m not here to be #28, there’s no one like him. I ask that you accept me for the player I am and know that I’m here to give you all I got and to win #skol
Well played, Latavius. Well played.
Meanwhile, if you are wondering what Murray will make here in Minnesota, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $15 million, a league source confirmed. That includes $8.5 million guaranteed.
According to a source, his $5.2 million base salary for 2018 will become guaranteed in the third day of the 2018 league year. So a decision for the team will loom this time next year.
His performance on the field will determine if he is here for more than one season. But off the field, Murray is already off to a good start.
