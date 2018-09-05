MV Eagan Ventures, a Minnesota-based development company owned by the Wilf family, announced Wednesday that plans are underway for a Scandinavian-themed four-star hotel and conference center as part of the 200-acre Viking Lakes development in Eagan.

Mark, Leonard and Zygi Wilf, who own the Minnesota Vikings, want to build multifamily housing, offices and retail space on the parcel where they built the team’s new headquarters, the 33-acre Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

Their goal is to create a campuslike atmosphere for players and visitors. Trails and a wetland preserve also have been discussed.

If all goes as planned, the project will break ground before the end of the year and be finished in 2020.

“This is just another step in the larger vision the Wilf family has taken to make Eagan a world-class destination,” said Kevin Warren, chief operating officer of the Vikings and MV Eagan Ventures. “In order to do that, you need excellent world-class hotel accommodations.”

MV Eagan Ventures has submitted a development application to the city of Eagan for the 320-room hotel and 18,000-square-foot conference center, Warren said.

The Viking Lakes site was formerly home to Northwest Airlines’ headquarters and is located near the intersection of Dodd Road and Interstate 494.