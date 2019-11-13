My mistake. The web address for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville is incorrect as it appears in the StarTribune birding column today (Wednesday).

The correct address is www.wrcmn.org

I listed the address while encouraging people to help fund the center, which depends on financial contributions and volunteer efforts to continue its important work.

Now that you have the correct address, make a donation. I'll give $100 if you will.

If you haven't read today's column the subject is lead poisoning of songbirds and small mammals, a little known problem. Who'd have thought robins are victims of lead poisoning?

JW