GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: Capitalized in overtime for his 70th game-winning goal, sixth-most among active NHLers.

2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored, set up the game-tying goal and had a game-high five hits.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie recorded 41 saves to help Winnipeg bank a point.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Game-winning goals by Staal this season, which leads the Wild and is tied for sixth in the NHL.

5 Points for the revamped Wild third line featuring Foligno, center Joel Eriksson Ek and right winger Luke Kunin.

44 Shots by the Wild, a season high.

SARAH MCLELLAN