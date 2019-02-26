7 p.m. at Winnipeg • FSN, 100.3-FM

Jets are one point out of first place in the Central

Preview: Like the Wild, the Jets were also busy before Monday’s trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring F Matt Hendricks from the Wild, Winnipeg added, among others, F Kevin Hayes from the Rangers.

Players to watch: Hayes had 14 goals and 42 points in 51 games with the Rangers this season. F Blake Wheeler reached the 60-assist mark for a second straight season. Wild G Devan Dubnyk has a .945 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average in two wins this season vs. the Jets.

Numbers: Winnipeg has won just once in its past five games and dropped out of first place in the Central on Monday night when Nashville beat Edmonton. The Predators have played three more games than the Jets. The Jets’ power play is among the best in the NHL with a 25.3 percent success rate. The Wild is 9-4-1 in its past 14 road games.

Injuries: Wild Fs Victor Rask (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Jets Ds Dustin Byfuglien (lower body), Joe Morrow (lower body) and Josh Morrissey (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan