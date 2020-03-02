The spotlight on the Wild's Kevin Fiala is growing.

Fiala was named the NHL's first star of the week Monday after he recorded four multipoint games to rack up a league-high nine points, a run that included four goals.

This output has helped the Wild to within a point of a playoff spot ahead of a showdown with the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.

Fiala became just the third Wild player to post multiple points in four straight games, joining Marian Gaborik (2006-07 and 2007-08) and Brian Rolston (2005-06) who also had four-game stretches. Only two players have longer streaks this season: Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, with five each.

In a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets last Tuesday, Fiala turned in the game-winning goal and an assist. He had a three-point night in the 7-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday and then followed that up with another goal-assist combo Friday in the 5-0 shutout in Columbus.

Against the Capitals on Sunday, Fiala again scored and set up another in the 4-3 loss.

The 23-year-old Fiala leads the Wild with a career-high 49 points. He's three shy of matching his career high for goals at 23.

Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis, who had a goal and six assists, was the second star and Colorado goalie Pavel Francouz, who won three games, was the third star.

Nashville now

The Wild has a chance to leap past the Predators in the playoff race Tuesday night. The Wild is a point behind, but Nashville has a game in hand.

At Monday's practice, Eric Staal, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba took maintenance days, but coach Dean Evason said they're all good to go for the game.

Luke Kunin, sidelined because of an upper body injury, will return to the lineup. Defenseman Carson Soucy (upper body) remains out.