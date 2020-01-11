Wild gameday

3 p.m. vs. Vancouver • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3 FM

Healthier Wild team to suit up

Preview: The Wild returns home to take on the Canucks, and it could have a few lineup changes. LW Jason Zucker (fractured right fibula) is a game-time decision, and D Greg Pateryn is an option after missing the entire season following core muscle surgery in October. G Devan Dubnyk returned to practice Saturday after being away from the team earlier in the week while his wife continued to deal with a medical situation. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he hadn’t decided which goalie will start.

Players to watch: Canucks RW Brock Boeser boasts three goals in his past two games. C Elias Pettersson’s 47 points lead Vancouver. … Wild RW Mats Zuccarello has six points in his past 10 games. D Ryan Suter scored twice and collected two assists vs. the Canucks last season.

Numbers: The 43 shots the Wild registered on Thursday are the second-most it’s had in a game this season. The Wild has scored three-plus goals in 15 of its 19 home games, including a shootout goal. … Vancouver has won eight out of its past 10. The Canucks used a four-goal third period Saturday to get by the Sabres 6-3.

Injuries: Canucks LW Micheal Ferland (upper body), C Tyler Graovac (lower body), C Brandon Sutter (upper body) and LW Josh Leivo (fractured kneecap) are out.

Sarah McLellan