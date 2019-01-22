GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The veteran center had a goal and an assist on the game-winner.

2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger’s terrific effort included a goal.

3. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie recorded 30 saves in another All-Star level outing.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Points for Staal’s line with rookie Jordan Greenway and winger Charlie Coyle.

4-0-1 Record for the Wild vs. the Golden Knights since their inception.

200 Career goals for captain Mikko Koivu.

SARAH MCLELLAN