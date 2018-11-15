7 p.m. vs. Vancouver • FSN, 100.3-FM
Wandering Canucks pay a visit
Preview: Following its first regulation home defeat of the season—a 5-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday — the Wild continues a three-game home stand. It is 0-1 against the Canucks this season, losing 5-2 on Oct. 29 in Vancouver. The Canucks are 0-2-1 in their past three games after Tuesday’s 5-2 road loss to the New York Islanders. They have played 13 road games this season — more than any other NHL team — and Thursday’s game is the last of six in a row away from home.
Players to watch: Wild D Matt Dumba has six goals, second most among NHL defensemen. … Canucks rookie sensation Elias Pettersson leads all first-year players in goals (10) and points (17) and scored twice in the first meeting against the Wild.
Numbers: Wild F Marcus Foligno had a season-high eight hits Tuesday and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 57 hits this season. … Vancouver is 1-2-2 on its current road trip.
Injuries: Vancouver F Brock Boeser (lower body), F Jay Beagle (broken arm), F Brandon Sutter (upper body), F Sven Baertschi (concussion), G Anders Nilsson (fractured finger) and D Alex Edler (lower body) are out.
RACHEL BLOUNT
