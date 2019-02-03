Coach Bruce Boudreau peered over at the television screen behind the bench, studying the replay before deciding to challenge the goal that had just sailed into the Wild’s net.

He and the team had been in this position before, hoping a video review would hurl momentum back in their direction.

But like it has on so many other occasions, the verdict wasn’t in the Wild’s favor.

– getting tripped up 4-3 in overtime Saturday in front of 19,114 at Xcel Energy Center that capped a winless weekend in the team’s return from an eight-day layoff.

– settled a back-and-forth finish on the power play in overtime, wiring a shot by goalie Alex Stalock 1 minute, 19 seconds into the extra period.

Chicago 4, wild 3 (OT) Tuesday: 6 p.m. at Buffalo (FSN)

The tug-of-war started when the Wild issued its response to the adversity it encountered in the second after the unsuccessful challenge.

Captain Mikko Koivu buried a Zach Parise feed set up by a jumping keep-in at the blue line from defenseman Jared Spurgeon at 8:11 of the third that tied it at 2.

Chicago retook the lead at 15:25 on the power play when captain Jonathan Toews redirected in a pass from winger Patrick Kane that extended Kane’s point streak to 11 games.

– a shot over goalie Collin Delia set up by rookie Jordan Greenway, a timely contribution that set the stage for a Wild comeback.

Chicago’s goal in question was a point shot from Gustafsson that flew by Stalock’s blocker 14:47 into the second.

As the Blackhawks celebrated their second goal of the frame, which nixed a 1-1 tie, the Wild huddled to determine whether it’d issue a coach’s challenge on the play to see if it was on-side.

The team did, wanting to survey whether defenseman Duncan Keith’s dump-in made it into the Wild’s zone before center Dylan Strome did.

After the NHL’s hockey operations staff reviewed the footage and consulted with the linesman, it decided the goal wasn’t off-side and would stand.

It was the Wild’s fifth unsuccessful challenge this season in seven tries, and the team is 1-for-5 when examining for off-sides.

– a lull for the Wild after it started strong.

In the first, the Wild opened the scoring 8:22 into the period when winger Mikael Granlund threaded a slick pass to winger Jason Zucker that Zucker one-timed between the faceoff circles by Delia.

– a run in which he’s racked up four assists, all on the power play.

The period ended 1-0 after Stalock blocked a Brendan Perlini penalty shot that was awarded after defenseman Brad Hunt impeded his breakaway attempt.

Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat evened it in the second when he slung a shot by Stalock just outside the left faceoff circle at 7:51.

And then Gustafsson pushed Chicago ahead with his powerful point shot.

The Blackhawks took two penalties after that goal, including one early in the third, but the Wild couldn’t convert. It finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Chicago went 2-for-5.

Stalock ended up with 27 saves, and Delia had 28.