2019-20 wild: training camp starts thursday

• Training camp starts Thursday when players report for medical examinations and fitness testing.

• On-ice sessions start Friday, and the Wild will hold an open practice at 9 a.m. Saturday and a scrimmage at 1 p.m. at TRIA Rink. Doors open at 8 a.m.

• The Wild's camp roster currently has 40 players, but additions will be made from the group that skated in the NHL prospect tournament in Traverse City, Mich. This initial roster did include restricted free agent winger Kevin Fiala, who still hasn't signed a new contract to return.

• After four days of practice, the team begins a six-game preseason schedule Sept. 17 at Xcel Energy Center against the Stars — one of three home games.

• Between a pair of games Sept. 22 (in Colorado) and Sept. 26 (at Dallas), the Wild will stay on the road and practice twice in Eagle, Colo.