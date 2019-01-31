After recently adding a pair of NHL options on defense, the Wild tweaked its minor league blue line Wednesday by acquiring Michael Kapla from the Devils in exchange for Ryan Murphy.

Kapla has appeared in 45 games with New Jersey's American Hockey League affiliate this season, tallying a goal and 16 points to rank third in team scoring among defensemen. Last season with Binghamton, he racked up five goals and 21 points in 63 games.

A native of Eau Claire, Wis., the 6-foot, 200-pound Kapla signed as a free agent with the Devils on March 28, 2017, making his NHL debut three days later against the New York Islanders.

Overall, the 24-year-old has skated in five NHL games after spending four seasons at UMass Lowell.

Murphy exits the organization after logging 23 games with the Wild as a depth call-up the past two seasons, chipping in two goals and five points in that span. He originally signed as a free agent in 2017, totaling seven goals and 43 points in 83 games with Iowa.

This move comes on the heels of the Wild claiming defenseman Anthony Bitetto off waivers from the Nashville Predators last week and landing defenseman Brad Hunt in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. The team will reconvene Thursday for practice after seven days off before it travels to Dallas to face the Stars Friday.