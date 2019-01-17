The Wild traded veteran winger Nino Niederreiter — who had one of the most storied goals in team history — to the Carolina Hurricanes for center Victor Rask on Thursday.

Rask has one goal in 26 games for Carolina. Niederreiter, 26, has nine goals in 46 games this season.

Both players have contracts that run through the 2021-22 season. Niederreiter's five-year deal is worth $26.5 million, and Rask's five-year contract is for $24 million.

Rask, 25, missed time this season after surgery on two fingers of his right hand because he sliced them open while cutting food while cooking.

Niederreiter, a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Islanders in 2010, has played in 498 NHL games and has 112 goals. New York traded him to the Wild before the 2013 season.

In 2014, he scored an overtime goal in Game 7 of a playoff series to beat the Colorado Avalanche.

Rask, a native of Leksand, Sweden, has 63 goals and 100 assists in 339 NHL games. A second round (42nd overall) pick in the 2011 draft, he was a gold medalist at the 2012 World Junior Championships and the 2017 World Championships.

The deal ended Niederreiter's six-season tenure with the team and signaled the first major subtraction from the Wild's core under first-year general manager Paul Fenton's watch.

After a career-high 25 goals in 2016-17, Niederreiter's production has waned; after 18 goals and 32 points last season, which included a pointless performance in the playoffs, his struggles resurfaced this season.

He went goal-less the first 14 games of the season, only recently starting to demonstrate a more consistent presence in the offensive zone with two goals in his last three games.

That he was the first regular to be shipped out by Fenton isn't entirely surprising considering it was speculated he could be on the move in the summer.

Amid his departure, the Wild add a left-shot center who also appears primed for a fresh start.

Rask has just a goal and six points in 26 games this season, a heavy drop-off from his previous three seasons in which he scored at least 14; he had a career-high 21 in 2015-16.

The trade was the second in two days for Fenton, who got winger Pontus Aberg from Anaheim for Justin Kloos on Wednesday.