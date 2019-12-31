5 p.m. vs. Toronto • FSN, 100.3 FM

Koivu is expected back in lineup

Preview: The Wild closes out the first half of the season by wrapping up its two-game season series with the Maple Leafs. Toronto won 4-2 on Oct. 15. C Mikko Koivu (lower-body injury) practiced Monday and although coach Bruce Boudreau called Koivu a game-time decision, it seems likely the captain will play after missing the previous 12 games; the team activated him from injured reserve and reassigned C Nico Sturm to the American Hockey League. D Greg Pateryn (lower body) also practiced Monday but isn’t ready to return.

Players to watch: Maple Leafs C John Tavares was named the third star of the week after recording seven points in his past three games. C Auston Matthews has five goals and 10 points in his past five games … Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek extended his point streak to three games Sunday, which ties his career high. C Ryan Donato’s five goals since Dec. 7 rank second on the team.

Numbers: The Wild has scored just three power play goals in its past 34 opportunities. The team is 8-5-3 vs. the Eastern Conference. Toronto is on a seven-game point streak. In their past three games, though, the Maple Leafs have given up 15 goals.

Injuries: Leafs LWs Andreas Johnsson (leg), Ilya Mikheyev (wrist laceration) and Trevor Moore (concussion) and D Jake Muzzin (fractured foot) are out, as is Wild LW Jason Zucker (fractured fibula).

Sarah McLellan