– The Wild couldn’t hold onto a one-goal lead late in the third period at the outset of this road trip, and the same happened during the second stop Monday in New York.

And just like Saturday in Boston, where the Wild ended up losing 5-4 in overtime to the Bruins, the team was overrun 3-2 in the extra period by the Rangers to sit 0-0-2 on its three-game road trip.

New York’s Tony DeAngelo skated into the slot to snap the puck in only 32 seconds into overtime, this after the Rangers’ Chris Kreider evened it at 2 with a put back on the power play. Winger Ryan Hartman was in the penalty box for tripping.

Winger Ryan Donato put the Wild ahead earlier in the third when he buried a shot off the rush after dragging the puck around defenseman Brady Skjei 10 minutes into frame.

The Wild fell behind in a first period packed with emotion, getting down on a blistering shot by Lakeville’s Skjei at 14:50.

Before then, the Rangers acknowledged Mats Zuccarello’s return to New York with a tribute video that recapped his nearly nine years with the franchise until he was traded to Dallas last season.

After waving to the crowd, which gave Zuccarello a standing ovation, the winger went on the ice for a curtain call.

Parise’s tally was the second and last shot of the period by the Wild, but the team reappeared for the third with a better push until the final few minutes of regulation.

Alex Stalock made 28 saves, while Henrik Lundqvist had 26 for the Rangers.