7 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay • FSN, 100.3-FM
East’s best from last season in town
Preview: The Wild returns home to host the Lightning, the team’s second back-to-back this week. The Wild is 2-0-2 so far this season at Xcel Energy Center. This will be Tampa Bay’s first road game after a 4-1 start at home. Last season, when Tampa Bay finished with as the top team in the Eastern Conference with 113 points, the Lightning went 25-13-3 as the visitor.
Players to watch: C Brayden Points has a team-high four goals for Tampa Bay. Fellow C Yanni Gourde’s two power-play goals have been game-winners. G Andrei Vasilevskiy carries a .954 save percentage.
Numbers: The Wild, 1-1 vs. the Lightning in 2017-18, has scored 11 goals in four home games this season. The 10 goals given up by Tampa Bay are second-fewest in the NHL. Its penalty kill has also yet to surrender a goal, going a spotless 23-for-23.
Injuries: Wild Fs Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Matt Hendricks (lower body) are out for the Wild.
SARAH McLELLAN
