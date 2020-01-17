GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman scored the decisive goal and finished plus-2 while skating a team high 25 minutes, 38 seconds.

2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie turned aside 18 shots.

3. Nikita Kucherov, Lightning: The winger scored twice.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Wild goals in 2 minutes, 11 seconds in the second period.

2 Penalties committed by the Wild.

3 Goals for winger Zach Parise in his last two games.

SARAH McLELLAN