GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman scored the decisive goal and finished plus-2 while skating a team high 25 minutes, 38 seconds.
2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie turned aside 18 shots.
3. Nikita Kucherov, Lightning: The winger scored twice.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild goals in 2 minutes, 11 seconds in the second period.
2 Penalties committed by the Wild.
3 Goals for winger Zach Parise in his last two games.
SARAH McLELLAN
