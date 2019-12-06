GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S 1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: He scored the game-winning goal and assisted on two others for a three-point effort.
2. Carson Soucy, Wild: He tallied a goal and assist for his first career multipoint game.
3. Jason Zucker, Wild: He had a goal and an assist for the second straight outing.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wild goals in 1 minute, 41 seconds in the first period, tying the team record for the three fastest in a road game.
SARAH MCLELLAN
