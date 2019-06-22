– The Wild took Matthew Boldy, who is headed for Boston College, with the 12th overall pick in the NHL draft on Friday night.

Boldy is a 6-2, 190-pound left winger who had 33 goals and 48 assists in 64 games for the U.S. national development team program in Ann Arbor, Mich., last season.

The 18-year-old is from Millis, Mass. He was ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He grew four inches during the past two years with the U.S. team.

Boldy's U.S. teammate, goalie Spencer Knight, was taken 13th by Florida. Knight is also headed for BC, as is the 16th pick, forward Alex Newhook.

Scouting reports rate Boldy high on creativity and skill, with an excellent shot. He is considered an average skater.