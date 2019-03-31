GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Wild isn't officially eliminated from playoff contention, but it felt like a 4-0 loss to the Coyotes Sunday at Gila River Arena was the final blow to extinguish its hopes.

With just three games left, the team is four points shy of Colorado for the second wild card spot and three behind Arizona. The Avalanche has one game in hand.

Former Wild goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, continuing an impressive second-half surge in which he's led the Coyotes to the brink of a berth.

– spotlighting, yet again, the Wild's scoring woes.

And the team's inability to capitalize during that stretch proved costly because with 43 seconds remaining in the second, Arizona went up 2-0 on a rising shot by winger Josh Archibald off the rush. Archibald, who went to Brainerd High school, also scored an empty-netter with 1:50 to go. Winger Vinnie Hinostroza added another with nine seconds left.

– one major reason why it's staring down its first playoff absence in seven years.

Arizona 4, Wild 0 Tuesday: 7: p.m. vs. Winnipeg (FSN plus)

The power play finished 0-for-3, while the penalty killers survived three chances for the Coyotes.

Arizona opened the scoring 7:48 into the first when winger Alex Galchenyuk buried a rebound off an Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot by goalie Devan Dubnyk, who posted 19 saves.