6 p.m. vs. St. Louis • NBCSN, 100.3-FM
Slump on home ice still looms
Preview: The Wild returns home after a successful 2-0 road trip that ended its five-game losing streak, but the team has dropped six in a row in St. Paul. One of those losses came a week ago to the Blues, who routed the Wild 4-0. After that game, the Blues extended their win streak to a franchise-record 11 games before falling Thursday to the Stars in Dallas.
Players to watch: Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists vs. the Wild last Sunday. G Jake Allen made 32 saves for a shutout Feb. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche in his last appearance. Wild F Ryan Donato has three assists in his first two games with the team.
Numbers: The Wild leads the season series vs. the Blues 2-1. St. Louis is 8-2 in its past 10 road games. Wild D Ryan Suter has 25 of his 40 points on home ice.
Injuries: Wild Fs Matt Hendricks (upper body), Victor Rask (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Blues Fs Brayden Schenn (upper body) and David Perron (upper body) and D Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) are also out.
SARAH MCLELLAN
