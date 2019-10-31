GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues: The captain scored the game-winning goal and assisted on the other St. Louis tally.
2. Jordan Binnington, Blues: The goalie racked up 35 saves.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger registered his first goal with the Wild.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Successful coach’s challenge by the Wild.
10 Points for the Zuccarello, Jason Zucker and Eric Staal line in its past three games.
100 Career assists for Zucker, who became the 17th player in Wild history to reach the milestone.
SARAH McLELLAN
