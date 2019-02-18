GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s Three Stars

1. Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues: The winger scored and pocketed two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games.

2. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues: The center had a goal and assist.

3. Jordan Binnington, Blues: He recorded 31 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals by the Blues in six chances.

14 Goals given up by the Wild’s penalty killers over the past 12 games.

SARAH MCLELLAN