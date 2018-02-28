GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Eric Staal, Wild: The center scored his 14th career hat trick and recorded five points.

2. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger amassed a career-high five points.

3. Mikael Granlund, Wild: The winger contributed two goals and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Straight wins for the Wild, a season-high.

7 Goals for Staal in his past five games.

26 Combined points for Zucker, Staal and Granlund since the line was formed Friday.

8 team record for most goals set March 25, 2004 at Chicago and matched April 10, 2009 vs. Nashville and Tuesday night.

SARAH MCLELLAN