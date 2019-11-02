7 p.m. vs. St. Louis • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild gets a home-ice rematch

Preview: After falling 2-1 to the Blues on Wednesday in St. Louis, the Wild will host the rematch. Home ice is where the team has had most of its success this season, going 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center. In its past two home games, the Wild has outscored its opponents 8-1. The Blues faced the Blue Jackets on Friday in St. Louis.

Players to watch: Blues D Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-winning goal and tallied an assist in St. Louis’ win on Wednesday. F David Perron had 12 shot attempts that game, including seven on net. Both were game highs. Wild C Eric Staal has eight points in his past six games.

Numbers: Staal’s line with wingers Jason Zucker and Mats Zuccarello has combined for 10 points over the past three contests. The Wild is averaging four goals a game at home. St. Louis is 3-2-1 on the road.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) and Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) are out.

Sarah McLellan