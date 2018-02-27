7 p.m. vs. St. Louis • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Blues currently on outside looking in

Preview: The Wild has won four in a row, and the Blues have dropped six straight, a slide that has pushed them out of a playoff berth. And their roster took a hit Monday, as the team traded center Paul Stastny to the Jets. As for the Wild, its recent climb has it sitting in the third spot in the Central Division.

Players to watch: C Brayden Schenn and W Vladimir Tarasenko are tied for the most goals on the Blues with 24 — a team-high seven of Schenn’s have been game-winners. D Alex Pietrangelo averages 25 minutes, 29 seconds in ice time.

Numbers: Three of the Wild’s past four victories have been rallies. F Charlie Coyle is one game shy of 400 for his career. The Blues haven’t scored in 140:24. Overall, the team has been outscored 21-7 during its losing streak.

Injuries: Blues F Robby Fabbri (knee) and Ds Joel Edmundson (arm) and Robert Bortuzzo (knee) are out.

Sarah McLellan