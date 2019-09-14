The Wild has just started the process of getting its lineup ready for this season, with Saturday the second day of practices at training camp, but the team also addressed the future of its roster by signing longtime defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a seven-year, $53,025,000 contract extension.

Spurgeon was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He’s in the final season of a four-year, $20.75 million contract.

His new deal includes a no-movement clause early in the contract and then a modified no-trade, a source said.

"He's a homegrown guy," General Manager Bill Guerin said. "He's been here for his whole career, and we want him to be here his whole career. It was very important for us to get this done."

After going unsigned by the Islanders, who drafted him 156th overall in 2008, Spurgeon latched on with the Wild via a tryout. He was in the minors for only 21 games before he made his NHL debut and by the 2011-12 season, he was a full-timer with the club.

Since then, he's become one of the Wild's most reliable defenders despite living mostly under-the-radar around the NHL.

Overall, through 591 career games, Spurgeon has accumulated 70 goals, 178 assists and 248 points. Last season was his best, as the 29-year-old established career-highs in games played (82), points (43), goals (14) and assists (29). Spurgeon tied for eighth among NHL defensemen in goals while also pacing the Wild in blocked shots (145) and shorthanded time on ice (2 minutes, 21 seconds).