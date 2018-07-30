The Wild signed former Bemidji State standout Matt Read to a two-way contract Monday.

Read has played in 437 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers. In seven seasons with the Flyers, the 32-year-old winger had 87 goals and 100 assists.

His contract is for $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 if he plays at Iowa.

Read played at Bemidji State from 2007-11 and had 65 goals and 78 assists for the Beavers. He was signed as a free agent by the Flyers and made his NHL debut on Oct. 6.

Last season, Read had 16 points in 33 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and one goal in 19 regular season games in Philadelphia. He played all six Stanley Cup playoff games for the Flyers and had a goal and an assist.

The 5-10, 185-pounder is a native of Ilderton, Ontario.