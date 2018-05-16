The Wild signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, their fourth round pick (109th overall) from the 2014 draft, on Wednesday to a two-year, entry level contract.

The 21-year-old was 20-23-12 with a 2.20 goals against average and .915 save percentage in 56 games for Lukko Rauma in the Finnish Elite League last season. He is a 6-2, 210-pound native of Helsinki.

Kahkonen played in 117 games in the Finnish Elite League over three seasons.

He was a goalie for the gold medal-winning Finnish team at the 2016 World Junior Championships as a 19-year-old, going 4-0 with a 2.52 goals against average in four games, a year after being the third-string goalie for Finland in 2015.