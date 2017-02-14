For John Gibson’s sake, hopefully the Anaheim Ducks were able to install a cold tub onto its charter back to Southern California on Tuesday night.

With Anaheim capping a six-game, 14-day road trip that amassed 7,500 air miles, the Ducks goaltender did to Wild what few opposing netminders have been able to do the conference’s best offensive team the past 2 ½ months: shut all of the Wild’s players down during Anaheim’s 1-0 thievery.

Gibson made 37 saves for his 10th career shutout and fourth this season. It was shades of Jean-Sebastien Giguere in the 2003 Western Conference Final against the same opponent. Despite dominating the contest, the Wild was shut out for the first time in 41 games and suffered its third 1-0 loss of the season, second at home. The last time was way back on Nov. 15.

To paint a picture: Through two periods, the Wild trailed the Ducks 1-0 despite a 29-12 shot advantage. In the second period alone, the Wild outshot Anaheim 16-4 and the shot attempts through 40 minutes were 51-29 in favor of Minnesota. The final shot total was 37-23 in favor of Minnesota.

The Wild fell to 26-5-3 since Dec. 2.

It was extraordinary how many close calls the Wild had at Anaheim’s net. If it wasn’t Gibson making the save, it was a defender blocking a shot, pucks slithering centimeters past the posts or two shots by Jason Pominville and Christian Folin smashing pipes.

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) defended as Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) skated for a puck in the corner in the first period.

Anaheim also did a good job muscling Wild forwards away from the danger areas and defending the slot.

The Wild, which entered with a league-best 30.1 percent success rate on power plays on home ice, went 0-for-5 on the man advantage in the first two periods with 13 shots on goal.

Conversely, the Wild played a penalty-free game for the eighth time in franchise history and wasn’t shorthanded for the 15th time in franchise history.

The Wild again was playing without injured second-pair defensemen Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, although rookie Gustav Olofsson played arguably his best NHL game. The Ducks were playing without three defensemen, and 7:33 into the third period, faceoff specialist Antoine Vermette was ejected for “abuse of officials.” Replays showed Vermette slashed one of the linesmen after a Mikko Koivu faceoff win. If the officials file the infraction under “physical abuse of officials,” depending on what category they choose, Vermette could face a suspension of three, 10 or 20 games.

Still, the Wild frustratingly couldn’t find the back of the twine to fall to 2-1-1 on its eight-game homestand. The Wild, which entered 2-0 this season against Bruce Boudreau’s former team, never has swept the Ducks in a season series.

Minnesota also was looking to equal last season’s 82-game win total of 38 in only 56 games.

It was the type of aggravating performance that hadn’t happened to the Wild since November. This was a team that has 24 games of four goals or more this season.

But Gibson, 23, who entered with a 21-14-8 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and .918 save percentage, was dialed in early. He was quiet in his net, fought off shots and suavely flashed the leather over and over again to make Wild players stare at the rafters in amazement.

The Wild arguably allowed only one or two scoring chances in the first period, and the goal it allowed wasn’t one of them.

Devan Dubnyk couldn’t handle Corey Perry’s shot from the half wall. He served up a little rebound and Joseph Cramarossa, who made a nice cut to lose defenseman Nate Prosser, popped in the easy goal.

The Wild outshot the Ducks 13-8 in the period, had a bunch of scoring chances and simply couldn’t convert.