NEWARK, N.J. – The Wild will complete its third of 11 back-to-backs this season Tuesday when it closes out a three-game road trip against the Devils with a new face in net.

Kaapo Kahkonen will make his NHL debut.

Before moving on to New Jersey, the Wild snagged a point Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers – a game in which the team led late in the third before giving up the tying goal during a New York power play.

Just 32 seconds into the extra frame, the Rangers finished off their comeback.

“We should have won,” winger Kevin Fiala said. “Again, one of those games we have to win. … It’s just not good enough from us. We just have to stick with it [for] 60 minutes. We did a good job. They were pressuring us. We were pressuring them. All of a sudden, it’s 2-1 for us and we just have to find a way to shut them down in the end.”

With the point, the Wild improved to 3-0-3 in its last six.

Goalie Alex Stalock helped the team to six of those points, but he’ll get a break Tuesday.

Kahkonen will become the 85th player to make his NHL debut with the Wild and the second this season. He’ll also be the 18th goalie all-time to play for the Wild and seventh to make his NHL debut with the team.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Kahkonen will become the 33rd all-time Finnish-born goalie to play an NHL game and the eighth active.

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Ryan Donato-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

1-0-1: Record for the Wild vs. the Devils last season.

2: Goals for center Joel Eriksson Ek in 2018-19 against New Jersey.

6-4-4: Showing for the Wild in its last 14 matchups with the Devils.

6: Points for winger Zach Parise over his past six games.

6: Shots for winger Jason Zucker Monday, a season high.

About the Devils:

New Jersey is sitting 29th in the NHL amid an 8-10-4 start. Over their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-5. They’re coming off a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday. Winger Taylor Hall leads the team in points with 20 points, while center Kyle Palmieri boasts a team-best eight goals. On home ice, New Jersey is 4-4-4.