Gallery: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, tries to get control of the puck as he is defended by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, battles Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Miikka Salomaki (20), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) checks Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot with his stick as Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) tries to stop Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle (3) from getting control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Nate Prosser (39) shoves Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday March 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

– This was a different version of the Predators, with a steady and sharp group skating in place of the one that faded just three nights before in St. Paul.

But the Wild also wasn’t the same.

It wasn’t as crisp, cohesive or clutch as it was when it dismantled the Predators 4-1 Saturday, but a better finish helped the team pocket a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Central division-rival Predators Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators center Kyle Turris was the only player to convert in the shootout, as teammates Ryan Ellis missed along with forwards Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise and Mikko Koivu for the Wild.

That the Wild didn’t have to overcome more than a one-goal deficit to extend the action could be viewed as a silver lining for the Wild, suggesting that even on a so-so night it can keep up with the Western Conference leaders. But that interpretation can also sting, since the Wild could have grew its lead over the Avalanche for the third seed in the division to five points with a win.

Instead, the cushion sits at four with six games to go for each side.

It looked like the Predators ended the extra period only 40 seconds in when Ellis’ wind-up ended up behind goalie Devan Dubnyk, but the play was reviewed and it was determined it was offside.

Overtime was needed after center Eric Staal tied it at one by sliding the puck by goalie Pekka Rinne with 3:15 to go in the third period for his 40th goal of the season. Staal joins Marian Gaborik as the only player in Wild history to score 40, and the tally was the Wild’s first in Nashville since Dec. 27, 2016.

The goal also highlighted a strong push by the Wild, as it finally started to crash the crease consistently after a tame start.

After center Kyle Turris swiped an offensive-zone faceoff win back to the point, captain Roman Josi one-timed the puck through traffic and by Dubnyk only 2:51 into the first period.

The Predators also capitalized first Saturday, but the Wild chipped away at that advantage for a comeback win.

This time, though, that resiliency was missing.

More specifically, the execution needed to orchestrate a rally wasn’t there.

Winger Jason Zucker had a solo look on Rinne in the first, but Rinne covered up the puck before Zucker could get a shot off. Later in the center, center Eric Staal had the puck on his stick in-tight but the shot sailed high.

Overall, the Wild just seemed disjointed — there was a shot that went wide, another that got blocked by a stick and a pass that bounced off a skate. Winger Marcus Foligno even lost a skate blade at one point, getting stranded in his own zone before hopping off to the bench.

What didn’t help the Wild find a rhythm was a series of penalties in the second.

The team committed five and although Nashville failed to capitalize on its four opportunities (winger Viktor Arvidsson was whistled for goaltender interference on Dubnyk on the embellishment sequence), the looks no doubt limited the Wild’s offensive-zone time while taxing the penalty killers.

As for the Wild’s power play, it blanked on two tries. Dubnyk had 28 saves, while Rinne stopped 22.

But this outing won’t be remembered just for its drawbacks. Forward Jordan Greenway made his NHL debut, skating 10:01.