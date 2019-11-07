9:30 p.m. at San Jose Sharks • SAP Center, FSN, 100.3-FM

Stalock could face former team

Preview: The Wild takes on the Sharks for the first time this season during its second stop on a four-game road trip. Last season, the Wild dropped all three matchups vs. San Jose. If backup Alex Stalock returns to the crease Thursday after making 29 saves in the 4-2 rally over the Ducks on Tuesday, it’ll be Stalock’s second career appearance against his former team. His only start came Dec. 10, 2017, a 4-3 overtime win for the Wild.

Players to watch: Wild F Mats Zuccarello’s three-game goal streak is tied for the longest of his career. F Eric Staal has six points during a five-game point streak. Sharks F Evander Kane has a goal in each of his past two outings during a three-game point streak.

Numbers: Staal’s three game-winning goals are tied for the third most in the NHL. The Wild has won on four of its past six visits to SAP Center. San Jose’s penalty kill is tops in the league at 90.2%.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. Sharks F Dylan Gambrell (hand) is a game-time decision. F Melker Karlsson (upper body) is day-to-day. Ds Dalton Prout (upper body) and Jacob Middleton (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan