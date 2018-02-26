GAME RECAP
Star Tribune’s Three Stars
1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman scored in OT and added an assist.
2. Martin Jones, Sharks: The goalie was tough to beat, making 38 saves.
3. Jason Zucker, Wild: The winger had two assists.
By the numbers
24 Sharks blocked shots.
28 Saves by Jones before he gave up a goal.
30 Goals for center Eric Staal this season.
SARAH MCLELLAN
