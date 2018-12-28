– The Wild tried and tried, putting as many pucks on net as the could vs. the Blackhawks, but the team’s scoring woes just wouldn’t go away in a 5-2 loss to Chicago at United Center on Thursday.

Despite getting 48 shots on Chicago goaltender Collin Delia, who was making just his fourth career start, the Wild managed to get only two by him — the second coming from Eric Staal with 50.3 seconds left — while the Blackhawks scored five goals on only 20 shots.

The Wild is winless in its past five games, a stretch in which it has only scored five goals. Compounding matters for the Wild, Alex Stalock came on in the second period to replace Devan Dubnyk, who exited after allowing three shots and making seven saves. Patrick Kane had an empty-netter to complete a hat trick, and Brandon Saad scored the other two goals for Chicago.

Kane got the scoring started in the first period when he fired a wrist shot past Dubnyk at 4 minutes, 2 seconds on the Hawks’ first shot on goal of the night.

The Wild would answer later in the period shortly when Zach Parise was able to skirt a puck past Delia at 15:00.

Only 23 seconds into the period, Saad fired a wrist shot past Dubnyk for his 10th goal and Kane sent a one-timer past Dubnyk on a power play at 3:53.

CHICAGO 5, WILD 2 Sat: 3 p.m. at Winnipeg (FSN)

It was after Kane’s goal that Boudreau pulled Devan Dubnyk for Stalock, who had a puck handling mishap that led to Saad’s second goal of the night in the third period.□