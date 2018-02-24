Wild’s WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday: 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis

Thursday: 8 p.m. at Arizona

Friday: 8 p.m. at Colorado

Tuesday: NBCSN. Thursday-Friday: FSN

Player to watch: Antti Raanta, Coyotes

After turning aside 123 of 126 shots last week to go 3-0 with a 0.90 goals-against average and .976 save percentage, Raanta was crowned the NHL’s second star of the week — a fitting recognition for how he’s helped stabilize the Coyotes of late.

VOICES

“He’s a guy that since he came into the league has been an impact player. It’s fun to see him have a bit of a resurgence here in Minnesota. He’s been leading the way for us.”

Center Matt Cullen on teammate Eric Staal recording 900 career points.