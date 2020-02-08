– Don’t fix what isn’t broken.

That certainly looked like the philosophy coach Bruce Boudreau adhered to when deciding what lineup he would use Friday against the Stars in the Wild’s second game in as many nights.

Although he subbed out goalie Alex Stalock for the rested Devan Dubnyk, Boudreau started the same forward lines and defensive pairs as in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Vancouver even though he had two fresh options in Victor Rask and Matt Bartkowski. Carson Soucy remained out with illness.

By avoiding a shake-up, Boudreau kept captain Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker on the fourth line — a different look considering both have spent most of the season higher on the depth chart.

The spot is relatively new for Zucker, but Koivu has centered the fourth line recently. What Boudreau likes about the assignment is the depth it gives the Wild.

“It is what it is,” Koivu said. “I’m here to do my job, and I’m going to do that each and every night.”

Parise hits 1,000

Winger Zach Parise became the eighth player to skate in his 1,000th game while wearing a Wild sweater Friday and the second to do so this season, following Koivu, who reached the milestone Dec. 1 also against the Stars.

The Wild will recognize Parise for the achievement next Saturday when it hosts the Sharks.

“As you’re around longer, you appreciate the number more,” Parise said. “You have to stay healthy. You have to have longevity to be a good player, to hang around. I think when you factor all those things in, I look at it differently and I appreciate it more.”

Stalock-ed in

Stalock was on the bench Friday, but he helped set the Wild up for a successful week by winning twice earlier in the week.

“You’re always happy for the guy who works as hard as he does day in and day out, practice, games, whatever it is,” Koivu said. “We’re happy we can win in front of him. He’s giving us a chance.”