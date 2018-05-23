Wild owner Craig Leipold, in both firing Chuck Fletcher last month and in introducing new General Manager Paul Fenton on Tuesday, made it clear that he is not interest in a wholesale rebuild.

Instead, Leipold and Fenton unleashed a new phrase on the sporting public at Tuesday's news conference: Tweak the Process.

In his introductory remarks, Fenton used those key words, saying: "I've been brought here to tweak this process," adding that the goal of those tweaks is to win a Stanley Cup and not just advance to the second round — as the NBA's "Trust the Process" 76ers did this year and the Wild did twice during its six consecutive playoff appearances.

Leipold reinforced that with this: "This is not a rebuild, this is a tweak."

What tweaks, exactly? Fenton wouldn't say, but Leipold must have been impressed. "I've told Craig the possibilities of different tweaks we can make," he said.

