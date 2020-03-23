Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, making a donation on Monday to support ACES families impacted by COVID-19 with immediate and basic needs.

Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES) is an academic after-school program that engages urban youth in learning and provides opportunities to build the skills necessary to succeed academically, develop personally, and become responsible, contributing members of the community. Dumba has been an ACES ambassador for four seasons, serving as an e-mentor to youth and providing Wild suites for ACES students and families to attend games.

“As this pandemic continues to grow and draw concerns, our students and their families remain a priority,” the release said. “We are grateful for our unique and special relationship with the professional Minnesota Sports teams and Athletes. These partnerships allow ACES to focus on our Social Emotional Learning (SEL) objectives: teamwork, perseverance, goal setting, confidence, problem solving and more.”