Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon suffered a partial tear of his right hamstring in the 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday and will be sidelined a minimum of four weeks.

The NHL playoffs begin four weeks from today.

Defenseman Ryan Murphy and forward Zack Mitchell were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Spurgeon was injured early in the third period after going down awkwardly in the corner of the Wild’s defensive zone. He appeared to lose an edge, and his legs split apart as he hit the base of the boards.

This is the second time Spurgeon has missed time this season; he was also out nine games with a groin injury in November and December, but the Wild was 6-3 in that span.

Spurgeon, 28, has nine goals and 28 assists in his eighth NHL season. In his career, he has 56 goals and 149 assists for 205 points in 509 games.

Murphy played nine games for the Wild earlier this season, with a goal, an assist and a +5 rating. He had four goals and 24 assists in 48 games at Iowa.

Mitchell had three goals and two assists in 21 games with the Wild before going back to Iowa, where he has 28 points in 33 games.