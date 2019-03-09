What made that performance elite was suddenly missing — a jarring side-by-side, especially considering the timing with the Wild still vying to stay in a Western Conference playoff spot.

Gone was airtight goaltending, a tenacious backcheck and forecheck and the type of defensive posture that pushed the opposition to the perimeter.

Instead, the Wild looked discombobulated all over the ice and the Panthers made the team pay for it during a three-goal first period.

At 1 minute, 1 second, winger Jonathan Huberdeau slid the puck between goalie Devan Dubnyk’s pad and the near post — an early gaffe that seemed to set an ominous tone.

Florida tallied another at 11:18 when defenseman Aaron Ekblad walked in for a backhander, but the goal was wiped off the scoreboard after the Wild challenged for off-side — improving its record to 4-for-9 in coach’s challenges.

Florida 6, Wild 2 Mon : 7 p.m. vs. San Jose (NBCS)

But the Panthers recovered quickly on a pair of goals from defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. His point shot bounced off defenseman Ryan Suter at 16:51 before another wind-up sailed by Dubnyk just 1:40 later.

Dubnyk finished the period with four saves on seven shots and was replaced by backup Alex Stalock to start the second, but the change didn’t help wakeup the Wild.

Back-to-back penalties gave the Panthers a 5-on-3 setup, and they capitalized on a one-timer from winger Mike Hoffman inside the right faceoff circle. Florida went 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while the Wild was 0-for-3.

Eventually, at 9:02, the Wild scored — a Jonas Brodin point shot that banked off winger J.T. Brown. But the Panthers retaliated on a blistering shot from defenseman Mike Matheson off the rush at 17:40.

Only 15 seconds later, the Wild responded on a put back by winger Marcus Foligno.

In the third, Florida added a sixth on a wrap-around shot by Matheson at 10:23.

Captain Aleksander Barkov tallied a franchise-record five assists.

Stalock totaled 19 saves, and Sam Montembeault had 26 for Florida.

Despite the loss, the Wild remained in the second wild card seed but it failed to gain ground on idle Arizona — which is just three points shy with two games at hand.