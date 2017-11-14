Gallery: The Wild's Eric Staal celebrated after taking a pass from Minnesota right wing Mikael Granlund and shot the puck into an empty Philadelphia Flyers net to put Minnesota up 2-0.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) passed to teammate Eric Staal as he fell while defended by Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) in the third period. Staal shot the puck into an empty Philadelphia Flyers net to put Minnesota up 2-0.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (10) hit a bouncing puck in front of the the Flyers' net in the third period, but it deflected over the net.

Gallery: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere dove to poke check the puck away from Minnesota Wild left wing Tyler Ennis (63), who had a breakaway opportunity in the third period.

Gallery: Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise (22) couldn't put in his rebound off the pads of Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in the third period after he was denied on a breakaway.

Gallery: There was a crowd in front of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the second period as an incoming puck headed for Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21), who was defended by Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46). The Wild's Matt Cullen (7) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Taylor Leier (20) were at left.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) draped himself all over Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) while digging for the puck behind the Flyers' net in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) tried to get control of a bouncing puck while defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrated his goal just 12 seconds into the first period with linemate Jason Zucker (16) while looking to center Eric Staal (12).

Charlie Coyle hadn’t been on the ice with his Wild teammates in four weeks and five days when he skated at Xcel Energy Center Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia game.

The center broke his right leg Oct. 12 at the Chicago Blackhawks and had surgery, involving some hardware, to reset his fibula. Or as Coyle said, “I’m bionic now.”

Coyle said he skated on his own Monday and once last week as well. And while the initial diagnosis was six to eight weeks out, Coyle was hesitant to put a time marker on his recovery schedule.

“I just want to make sure I’m 100 percent,” Coyle said. “You don’t want anything to linger throughout the season, through the rest of it. So I’m just taking it step by step and making small improvements every day, it feels like, and getting more comfortable with it. So we’ll see when the time comes.”

Coyle said he’s been feeling really good recently and was even surprised the first time back on the ice with how easy it felt from the start.

“I think it’s just getting stronger on his leg,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said of Coyle’s next step. “I mean, he looks pretty good out there. I don’t think we have any timetable right now. I think when he feels ready to play, he’ll let us know. I’m sure the doctor will have some say. It’s more up to those two right now.”

Charlie Coyle played the puck during a preseason game against Winnipeg.

The weird part about Coyle’s injury was that he didn’t realize how bad it was right away, since he said he took a “way harder” hit earlier in the year and was fine. But once he stood up and skated two strides after absorbing teammate Jared Spurgeon’s slapshot, he knew something was wrong. And the defenseman hasn’t even apologized or bought Coyle dinner to make it up to him yet, Coyle said. So maybe Spurgeon is a double agent, taking out his own squad one by one.

“He’s going after everyone right now. Sniper,” Coyle joked. “He was very upset. I was like, ‘It’s not your fault, you know. I shouldn’t be standing there.’”

Zucker’s zest on new line

Last season, winger Jason Zucker played on the Wild’s most productive line alongside center Mikko Koivu and winger Mikael Granlund. And while that line was red hot in 2016-17, combining Koivu’s defense with Granlund’s playmaking and Zucker’s speed, it didn’t start this season with quite the same verve.

So on this most recent four-game road trip, Boudreau switched it up, putting Zucker alongside center Eric Staal and winger Nino Niederreiter. The shift seems to have worked, as Zucker entered Tuesday’s game on a six-goal, three-game streak and also assisted Staal’s goal in the first game of the road swing.

“That’s what happens when you get on a line with Eric Staal, good things happen,” Zucker said Monday. “We’ve been trying to just play hard and use our speed and use our assets to our advantage and been trying to battle and just try to win games, really. And we’ve been around the net a lot as a line, had a lot of good chances. And for me, they just happen to go in. But those guys have been a big part of it as well.”

Combining Zucker with Staal and Niederreiter created a speedy line of good skaters and big bodies. Boudreau said when pairing “two of the best skaters” together in Staal and Zucker, “it usually works out.”

“We’ve played 16 games. [Zucker has] had some downsides. That’s why I, obviously, took him off that line for a reason,” Boudreau said. “But he’s found some great chemistry with Eric, and we’ll keep him on there for a while, see how it goes.”

Dubnyk clipping along

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk earned his first shutouts of the season in back-to-back games to end the road trip. And that pattern is something he’s hoping he and the team can perpetuate.

“You’ve just got to take it as another game. I know it’s the cliché answer, but especially the way the stretches have gone, the way the season has gone, that’s really how you get into a roll in the season is forgetting about previous games, wins and losses,” Dubnyk said Saturday ahead of his start. “We remember last year when we got things rolling how we did it, and it was by keeping level heads and preparing properly for each game.”

But with Dubnyk on such a roll as of late, stopping 73 shots in the past two games, Boudreau said he hasn’t been speaking to his netminder, not wanting to mess with whatever juju Dubnyk’s got going.

“It’s nice to get into a bit of a rhythm and get some results,” Dubnyk said. “I’ve been feeling pretty good in the net all year, but the results weren’t really there, so that doesn’t really help or make you feel good. So it’s nice to get a couple good results. But like I’ve said, I’m in the same boat as everybody and going to keep going because I’m sure if I let in a couple goals, it’ll be the same story all over again. So we’ll try to keep it in the positive frame for sure.”