Revolving door

Eight NHL coaches have been fired this season:

Bruce Boudreau, Minnesota, Friday

Gerard Gallant, Vegas, Jan. 15

Peter Laviolette, Nashville, Jan. 6

Peter DeBoer, San Jose, Dec. 11

Jim Montgomery, Dallas, Dec. 10

John Hynes, New Jersey, Dec. 3

Bill Peters, Calgary, Nov. 29

Mike Babcock, Toronto, Nov. 20