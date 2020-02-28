– The Wild has more than twice as many wins as the Red Wings do, and 35 points separate them in the standings.

But those weren’t the only examples of the gap between these two teams.

So was a 7-1 rout by the Wild Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, a business-like dismantling of the Red Wings that captured the urgency of the Wild’s playoff push instead of the ho-hum vibe of a last-place squad.

This was one of the Wild’s most well-rounded efforts of the season, with 13 different players tallying at least a point in the team’s fourth victory over its last five games.

At the head of the class was the fourth line yet again, combining for six points for a second straight game, along with winger Kevin Fiala and defenseman Matt Dumba. Each recorded three points, with Dumba racking up two goals and an assist and Fiala scoring and setting up two others.

With three goals in just 2 minutes, 20 seconds in the first period, the Wild set a focused tone early in the game thanks to the fourth line.

Captain Mikko Koivu floated a pass that winger Ryan Hartman buried on his backhand at 7:52.

On the very next shift only 27 seconds later, it was their linemate Ryan Donato who capitalized on a Hartman rebound for Donato’s second goal and fourth point in as many games.

By 10:12, it was 3-0 for the Wild after Fiala set Dumba up for a one-timer that flew by Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard.

Shots were a lopsided 9-1 for the Wild at that point, and Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill called a timeout.

But the Wild answered back with another three goals.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Red Wings were 0-for-3.

Next up was winger Jordan Greenway, who shrugged off pressure from three Detroit players before wiring in a shot from the right side at 12:05 to register a career-high 25th point.

That goal chased Howard from the game, who left with 12 saves on 17 shots. Jonathan Bernier made seven stops in relief. Alex Stalock totaled 25 for the Wild.

And with 1:44 to go in the second, Fiala used a rising backhander to put the Wild ahead 6-1.

He added one more highlight in the third, handing off to center Eric Staal at 9:11 to cap off his three-point night. Dumba also assisted on the goal to earn his third point, as well.

Fiala’s three-point performance tied his career high; he had another three-point game earlier this season. His 27 assists are also the most in his career for a season, and his 45 points are tied for the most on the Wild with Staal. Fiala’s just three points away from matching his career best of 48.

