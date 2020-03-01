Chasing a playoff spot is how the Wild has spent most of the season, with it last occupying a berth almost three months ago on Dec.6.

As a result, the team has had no choice but to get familiar with playing catch-up — a reality for every club not in one of the 16 coveted seeds.

But the Wild has also looked comfortable in this position, a backs-against-the-wall rally that has lifted the team to the brink of a wild-card seat after it won three in a row before playing host to the Capitals on Sunday.

“It suits this group,” goalie Alex Stalock said. “It suits the people, the makeup of this room. I think a lot of guys have kind of had to scratch and claw for getting to the NHL or staying in the NHL. It’s a feisty group, and we’re competitive. No one wants to lose.”

These three consecutive victories, five victories in six games overall and a 12-5-1 run since mid-January has anchored the Wild in the Western Conference playoff race.

A Central Division clash with the Predators on Tuesday could strengthen or ding the team’s bid, since Nashville is in direct competition with the Wild for the Western Conference’s second wild card, but the progress the team has accomplished in recent weeks had made it so one game can’t completely sabotage the bigger picture.

That bird’s-eye view still shows a group trying to close the gap after a horrible start to the season and a few subsequent lulls, but a ground-level inspection reveals the Wild operating at a pretty elite setting.

Take the offense. The Wild’s 17 goals during the win streak tied the franchise record for most in a three-game span.

Since Jan.16, the Wild’s 64 goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL and its 3.56 goals-per-game average is fourth. Over the past six games, 14 players have scored — a by-committee approach that has made the team dangerous to defend.

“Some guys are getting rewarded some nights; some other nights,” interim coach Dean Evason said. “What’s really nice for us is everybody’s excited for whoever is having that night.”

Leading the way is winger Kevin Fiala, who had 10 goals and nine assists in 14 February games.

After his goal and assist effort Friday in the 5-0 romp of the Blue Jackets, only the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad and Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl had recorded more points in February.

Fiala’s performance is also unique in Wild history. Only two players have had more points in a single month: Eric Staal and Brian Rolston at 21.

With 47 points, the 23-year-old has become the Wild’s leading scorer.

Asked if he feels pressure when he steps on the ice, Fiala said: “No. It’s more fun and exciting right now with how close we are. It’s been awesome the past few months, just getting closer and closer to the playoffs. And right now, we’re here. Just have to take another step.”

Another springboard has been the steadiness of Stalock.

He has taken on the bulk of the work lately instead of usual starter Devan Dubnyk, and the backup has thrived amid the increase in responsibility.

Stalock tied for the NHL lead for wins in February (seven) and is tied for fourth overall in shutouts (four). His nine wins and three shutouts since Jan.16 are tied for first in the NHL — a surge in which he has sported a 1.91 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

And that strong defending has spilled over into the penalty kill, which had a woeful January and still ranks 27th overall at 76.6%. But for the past nine games, the Wild is a spotless 21-for-21.

“We’ve been really aggressive,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just guys attacking the puck and being aggressive and no hesitation, just reading off each other.”

Having to make second-half strides like this is the hard way to vie for the playoffs, and there’s no guarantee the Wild’s improvements ultimately extend its season.

If that does happen, though, the Wild should be ready since it has been skating under a slim margin of error for months now.

“Obviously, everyone would want to be in the playoffs for sure, be locked in,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “This way can prepare us for the playoffs just the same and make us really work for it. A lot of these games that we’ve been playing against some other teams have been very competitive and tight checking, so it’s kind of playoff-like. We have to get used to that because if we do get in, we’re going to be in for a battle. I think that’ll be good for us.”