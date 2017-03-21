Right now, Bruce Boudreau couldn’t care less about the Wild’s 12-game winning streak in December, nor the six regulation losses the Wild had in a 38-game span during a torrid three-month stretch.

The Wild coach is well aware the Wild’s recent play isn’t up to snuff and won’t fly come playoff time, so, “To me, all that’s important is today.”

That was said hours before the Wild beat the San Jose Sharks, 3-2, Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild snapped a five-game losing streak and won for only the second time in nine games. Two of the Wild’s three wins in 11 games this month are now against San Jose, the current Pacific Division leaders and last year’s Stanley Cup finalist.

It was a strong two-way game for the Wild, which swept the Sharks in a season series (3-0) for the first time in franchise history. The Wild improved to 9-1-1 against the Sharks in the past 11 meetings in St. Paul.

During a crazy rapid-fire goal sequence late in the second period, Charlie Coyle scored the eventual winning goal. Martin Hanzal also scored his first goal with the Wild, Matt Dumba scored a power-play goal and Zach Parise had two assists.

Charlie Coyle, right, celebrated with Eric Staal (12) and Jared Spurgeon after scoring in the second period to give the Wild a 3-1 lead.

Devan Dubnyk won his first game in eight starts with 21 saves. He matched the franchise record with his 37th win, which doubles as his career high.

Boudreau, who huffed and puffed away from the Wild backdrop after only two questions following Sunday’s loss to Winnipeg, reaffirmed his belief in his club Tuesday morning.

He said once the Wild plugged some leaks, it’ll be a better team heading into April.

“They’ve had a great year,” Boudreau said. “We’ve had a bad two weeks. Eight games. I hope the guys still believe in themselves and I hope the guys still think they’re a good hockey club.”

Perhaps Tuesday’s win during the first contest in a three-game homestand will cure the Wild’s ills.

The Wild entered the game having had a lead for 15 minutes, 41 seconds out of the last 480 minutes of hockey. The Wild was 1-7 in that stretch.

So Dumba’s early power-play goal was big.

By the end of an early second-period power play, the Wild eventually had a 16-4 shot lead, one that ultimately became 18-6. That’s only notable because by the time David Schlemko’s point shot caromed off Wild defenseman Marco Scandella’s leg and past Dubnyk to tie the score with 2:03 left in the second, the Wild had only one shot since the 5:58 mark.

It was all San Jose.

The tying goal seemed to awaken the Wild because 33 seconds later, Hanzal gave the Wild its one-goal lead back after a strong forecheck with linemates Nino Niederreiter and Jason Pominville.

Fifteen seconds later, after an outstanding forecheck by Parise, Coyle scored his second goal in two games to give the Wild a 3-1 lead.

It was one heck of a response, but just 15 seconds later, Patrick Marleau scored on a rebound after Dubnyk lost the puck in his skates while playing a dump-in.

Before Dubnyk could get back into the net, Marleau made it 3-2.

– a Wild franchise record for fastest four goals by both teams.

Having given up the first goal in 10 of the previous 13 games, the Wild certainly had to take a sigh of relief when Dumba supplied the team with a 1-0 lead on a power play 10:29 into the opening period.

Eric Staal and Parise did the heavy lifting by digging the puck from the wall, then Parise made a beautiful pass to Dumba in front. The offensive defenseman ripped it from the slot for his third goal in four games and 10th, tied his career-high.

The Wild, which stymied the Sharks on March 5 in an impressive win, outshot the Sharks 11-4 in the period, and considering the team’s recent struggles, the fans gave the team a nice ovation as it exited the ice for the first intermission.