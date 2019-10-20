A 4-0 loss to the Canadiens Thursday extended the Wild’s woeful start to 1-6, but the team will have a chance to snap out of its funk Sunday in a rematch at Xcel Energy Center – just the Wild’s second home game this season.

In its only other home appearance, the Wild was upended 7-4 by the Penguins last Saturday.

“It feels worst because it's the start of the year,” winger Jason Zucker said. “But we've gone through this adversity numerous times, and we've come out of it every time. We've had a lot of years where we've been almost down and out, and we've come back and played really, really well. That's what we have to look forward to and hopefully start that [Sunday].”

The Wild’s lineup will be different than the one that was overwhelmed in Montreal.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk is expected to return to the crease after backing up Alex Stalock Thursday. Dubnyk is 0-5 with a 4.44 goals-against average and .867 save percentage.

And center Gabriel Dumont is set to make his Wild debut after getting recalled from the minors on Saturday with forwards Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek and Victor Rask sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Dumont had five points (three goals) in five games with Iowa this season and was originally drafted by the Canadiens in 2009. The 29-year-old has played in 87 NHL games in his career, 18 of which have come with Montreal.

“I just want to be a bottom-six guy that works hard, brings a lot of energy to the team by making the hard plays, being a hard-nosed guy that goes to the net, and try to be good defensively and create offensively, too,” Dumont said.

Projected lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Gerald Mayhew-Ryan Donato-Luke Kunin

Marcus Foligno-Gabriel Dumont-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Nick Seeler-Brad Hunt

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

9: Wins for goalie Devan Dubnyk in 11 career starts vs. Montreal.

1: Goal for the Wild in its last 114 minutes, 30 seconds of play.

2: Goals for Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher in his last two games.

2: Power play goals for Montreal Saturday in a 5-2 win over St. Louis.

2-0-2: Record for the Canadiens as the visitor this season.

About the Canadiens:

Before facing the Wild, the Canadiens started their road trip in St. Louis and pocketed a 5-2 win Saturday afternoon. Montreal pulled away with three goals in the second period, setting up the team’s third win in four games. Goalie Carey Price made 32 saves, moving into 27th place for all-time goalie wins at 325. Forward Joel Armia suffered a lower-body injury during the pregame warmup. He was replaced in the lineup with Jordan Weal, who opened the scoring.